Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $42,365.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,037 shares of company stock worth $503,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.