Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $552.23

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 552.23 ($6.76) and traded as high as GBX 597.05 ($7.31). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 593.80 ($7.27), with a volume of 1,275,849 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 620 ($7.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 590.43 ($7.23).

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 562.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 552.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

