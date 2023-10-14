Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE REPX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $636.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $99.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,712,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

