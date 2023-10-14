Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,800 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,100 ($62.42) to GBX 4,800 ($58.75) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($67.93) to GBX 5,500 ($67.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.66) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($78.34) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($90.58) to GBX 6,800 ($83.23) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,145.45 ($75.22).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,073 ($62.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,944.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,056.50. The stock has a market cap of £63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($78.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 137.67 ($1.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,408.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

