Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Lessened by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

RIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 3,638,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,365. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

