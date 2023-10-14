Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Trading Down 17.0 %

Rite Aid stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

