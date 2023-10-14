Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Short Interest Update

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 3,967,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

