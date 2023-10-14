Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,590,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

