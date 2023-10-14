Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,606 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,594.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,671.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $799,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,784. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

