Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 6.4%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,454,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,025,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $250,087.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 200,380 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 75.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 47.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,928 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 98,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $293,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

