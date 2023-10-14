Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.48.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,896. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after acquiring an additional 368,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

