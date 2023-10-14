Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 43.0% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 8,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.86. 635,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.