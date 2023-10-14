Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.49. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 6,150 shares.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 77.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

