Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.85. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 13,520 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Stories

