Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -222.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

