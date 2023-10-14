Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 135,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SAFT traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.25. 33,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 32,384 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,842,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,875,176.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 32,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares in the company, valued at $123,875,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Langwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

