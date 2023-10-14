Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $125.50

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.50 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 114.42 ($1.40). Saga shares last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.40), with a volume of 230,612 shares trading hands.

Saga Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £166.47 million, a PE ratio of -266.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.41.

About Saga

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

Further Reading

