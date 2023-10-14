Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $125.50

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.50 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 114.42 ($1.40). Saga shares last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.40), with a volume of 230,612 shares trading hands.
Saga Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £166.47 million, a PE ratio of -266.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.41.
About Saga
Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saga
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.