Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $204.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.40. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,431,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,436,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,436,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

