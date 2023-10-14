Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Sanofi by 43.4% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.53. 1,243,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,749. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

