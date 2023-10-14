Sanwa (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanwa (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

About Sanwa

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

