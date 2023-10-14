Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAR. Raymond James cut Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

SAR opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $285.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

