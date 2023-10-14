Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.92

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03), with a volume of 11,380,404 shares trading hands.
Savannah Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.00 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi acquired 480,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,045 ($29,430.84). Company insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.
About Savannah Resources
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
