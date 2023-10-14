Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

Scatec ASA stock remained flat at $13.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Scatec ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

