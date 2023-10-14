Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Boosted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $31.32. 943,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,662. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

