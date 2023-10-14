Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

