Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,579 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

