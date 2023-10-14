Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. 359,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

