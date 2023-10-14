Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 79,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $40.02. 664,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

