SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.90. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.