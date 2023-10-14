SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.78. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 2,984 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCWX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $495.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

