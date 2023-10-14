Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.95

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.95 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 170.20 ($2.08). Senior shares last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.07), with a volume of 380,889 shares trading hands.

Senior Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £692.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Senior’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.