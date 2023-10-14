Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $233.86

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.86 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.82). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 238.80 ($2.92), with a volume of 520,260 shares.

Serica Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £973.50 million, a P/E ratio of 347.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Serica Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3,194.44%.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

