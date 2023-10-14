Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

