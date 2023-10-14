Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($38.68) to GBX 3,100 ($37.94) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on STRNY
Severn Trent Stock Up 0.2 %
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in Energy
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.