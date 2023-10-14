Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Shares of Severn Trent stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $38.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($38.68) to GBX 3,100 ($37.94) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,943.75.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.