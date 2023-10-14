Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Shares of Severn Trent stock remained flat at $27.81 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on SVTRF. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
