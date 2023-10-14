Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

HSBC lowered shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) (OTCMKTS:SFOSFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SFOSF opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

