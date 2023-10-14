Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.57. Sharp shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 13,208 shares traded.

Sharp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.