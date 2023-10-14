Sharper & Granite LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after buying an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,416,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,109,000 after buying an additional 268,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after buying an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,924,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,611. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

