Sharper & Granite LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPYV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,351. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.