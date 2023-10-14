Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $299,141.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

