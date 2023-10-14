Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 13,411 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

