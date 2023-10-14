Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after buying an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,800,380. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.