Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

