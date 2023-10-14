Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

