Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $100,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $895.87 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $398.56 and a one year high of $916.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $805.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

