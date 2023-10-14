Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,602 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in F5 by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

