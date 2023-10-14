Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,420 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,186 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.