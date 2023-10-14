Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,500 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

