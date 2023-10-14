Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 634 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,230,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,033.64 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,028.56 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,304.63. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

